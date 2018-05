Yanardağ patlaması ile yeryüzüne yükselen lavların yok edici gücüne yakından tanıklık edin

Lava flow from Fissure 20, Kīlauea Volcano’s Lower East Rift Zone, May 19, 2018, 7:52 AM HST.

Helicopter overflight of a fast-moving lava flow emerging from fissure 20 on May 19, 2018, at 7:52 AM HST. The flow is advancing to the southeast. Lava fountaining is visible in the background. The audio is the sound of the helicopter.More photos and video are available on the USGS–Hawaiian Volcano Observatory webpage, at https://volcanoes.usgs.gov/volcanoes/kilauea/multimedia_chronology.html.#usgs #hvo #hawaiianvolcanoobservatory #kilauea #volcano #KilaueaErupts ##LERZeruption #LERZ #KilaueaEruption

USGS Volcanoes paylaştı: 19 Mayıs 2018 Cumartesi